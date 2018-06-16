Argentina vs. Iceland final score: Messi misses penalty kick to win game, underdogs hold on for historic draw

Iceland is showing that Euro 2016 was no fluke. On Saturday at the World Cup, Iceland held Lionel Messi and Argentina to just a goal, drawing the South Americans 1-1 in its debut game to open up Group D. Messi was knocking on the door throughout the entire match, but he missed a penalty kick in the second half. His teammates relied on him too much and Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson impressed with seven saves. Argentina dominated the ball with 78 percent of the possession and outshot Iceland 27-8, but the ball just wouldn't hit the back of the net for both sides during the final hour.

The South Americans started the match with positive vibes in the attack and woeful vibes at the back. And 13 minutes in, the breakthrough came via the left foot of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero:

Sergio Aguero creates something out of nothing to put Argentina ahead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ZSYWIrMBm6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

But that lead was short-lived as Iceland responded four minutes later as Alfred Finnbogason finished a rebound from close:

Finnbogason scores Iceland's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal! 🇮🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/gnO14Ciu8n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Then, with 25 minutes to go, Maxi Meza was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was given. Messi stepped up, but Halldorsson made a massive save to keep the draw:

Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/OpLTEgyoRA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Both teams now have a point in the group, but it feels like a win for Iceland. They held on, fought hard defensively and did enough to deserve a draw. Argentina, meanwhile, will feel like it deserved more as the pressure mounts on Jorge Sampaoli after just 90 minutes.

