Argentina vs. Iceland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Lionel Messi-led Argentina begins its 2018 World Cup play on Saturday when it opens up Group D play against underdog Iceland, which is playing in its World Cup. In the group with Croatia and Nigeria, there are three big points on the line for both of these teams in Moscow.

Argentina is the presumed favorite of the group but Iceland is a strong pick for a dark horse to make a run in this competition after what the team accomplished at Euro 2016 -- making the quarterfinals and upsetting England along the way.

Argentina enters this game with a healthy 23 players, but that isn't without some tension and question marks. The team just called up Enzo Perez of River Plate to replace Manuel Lanzini who tore his ACL, and Jorge Sampaoli's team is also without goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who has started the last two World Cups for the country but got hurt right before the tournament.

As for Iceland, the team appears to be at full strength and ready to go for this massive encounter.

Here's how you can watch the match, as well as what's on the line and our prediction. And be sure to return about a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Otkrtitie Arena (Moscow)

TV: FOX and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Argentina looks sharp in the opener, with Lionel Messi combining well with Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, earning a hard-fought victory. Argentina 2, Iceland 0.

Argentina vs. Iceland score, live updates