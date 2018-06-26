Argentina vs. Nigeria final score, recap: Lionel Messi, Marcos Rojo push Albiceleste to knockout stage
Argentina moves on to the round of 16 after beating Nigeria with an 87th-minute goal
Argentina, a team that looked like it had no chance of moving on from the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is back from the dead after securing a late 2-1 win over Nigeria, combined with a Croatia win over Iceland. Thanks to the two results, the South American giants finish second in Group D in what Lionel Messi and Argentina fans will remember as a small miracle.
It wasn't a sharp showing from Argentina in a tournament where it has been very poor, but the team overcome a penalty kick equalizer from Nigeria to get a late winner from Marcos Rojo.
It all started with Messi, who silenced some critics with a gorgeous opener in the 14th minute:
But a silly tackle by Javier Mascherano, who grabbed his attacker inside the box, resulted in a VAR-confirmed penalty kick. Victor Moses had no trouble with it:
And then a Argentina side called in Cristian Pavon, Maxi Meza and Sergio Aguero off the bench for one final push. But it was Marcos Rojo, a defender, who got the winner with a lovely right-footed finish in the 87th minute:
Absolutely stunning. Three points on the last matchday to put Argentina through to the knockout stage. A round of 16 matchup against France on Saturday is next for Jorge Sampaoli's men. The loss sends Nigeria, and its amazing kits, home.
