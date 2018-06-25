Argentina vs. Nigeria live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Argentina fights for its World Cup life on the final matchday of Group D play, as Lionel Messi and company take on second-place Nigeria on Tuesday. Argentina sits last place in the group tied with Iceland in points (one) but with a worse goal differential at negative-two to negative-one.

Argentina needs a win over Nigeria and Croatia win over Iceland to advance as runners-up. If Iceland wins, Argentina can still go through on the goal differential tiebreaker if it wins by a bigger margin. For Nigeria, the team will go through with a win. A draw could also do it if Iceland fails to beat Croatia. If Iceland wins and Nigeria draws, then it will come down to tiebreakers.

Nigeria and Argentina are relatively healthy for this one for the most part, though Enzo Perez has a knock and may not start for the South American side. Jorge Sampaoli is expected to go back to a four-man back line and put Lionel Messi in attack with Gonzalo Higuain.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Argentina vs. Nigeria

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET



Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium



Saint Petersburg Stadium TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Argentina vs. Nigeria prediction

I'd like to think Argentina can get it together, put on a show and move on. But nothing it has done has convinced me otherwise. It can happen, but the safest outcome is probably a draw or a Nigeria win. In the end, it's not enough from the South Americans. Nigeria 1, Argentina 1.

