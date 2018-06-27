Argentina World Cup legend Diego Maradona says he's 'fine' after health scare in wild win over Nigeria
All cameras were on the animated Maradona throughout Argentina's World Cup match over Nigeria
Diego Maradona had a crazy day on Tuesday. He watched Argentina -- a team that he once lifted to a World Cup -- advance to the knockout stage against all odds, he saw his contemporary Lionel Messi score a goal, he got caught flipping double birds yelling a curse word on television and dancing with a Nigeria fan before the game, and when it was all said and done, he looked like he suffered a bit of a health scare at the very end.
Telemundo Deportes caught some of the footage of Maradona being escorted to his suite.
Fans were, as you may expect, worried about Maradona, whose health has been a point of concern in the past. However, he issued a statement on his Instagram assuring fans that he is OK.
"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona's caption reads. "In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"
Decompensation is the failure of an organ, generally tied to the liver or the heart.
The thought of Maradona leaving a match at half is, frankly, laughable. Don't expect him to miss Argentina's match against France in the knockout stage either. He's riding with La Celeste all tournament. You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Tracking Messi vs. Ronaldo's WC goals
All eyes will be on Messi and Ronaldo, so we're making it a bit easier to keep up
-
Why Americans should want Mexico to win
A stronger Mexican team means a stronger United States team in the future, according to Ro...
-
World Cup: Mexico vs. Sweden best picks
European soccer expert picks Wednesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...