Argentina World Cup legend Diego Maradona says he's 'fine' after health scare in wild win over Nigeria

Diego Maradona had a crazy day on Tuesday. He watched Argentina -- a team that he once lifted to a World Cup -- advance to the knockout stage against all odds, he saw his contemporary Lionel Messi score a goal, he got caught flipping double birds yelling a curse word on television and dancing with a Nigeria fan before the game, and when it was all said and done, he looked like he suffered a bit of a health scare at the very end.

Telemundo Deportes caught some of the footage of Maradona being escorted to his suite.

Fans were, as you may expect, worried about Maradona, whose health has been a point of concern in the past. However, he issued a statement on his Instagram assuring fans that he is OK.

"I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned," Maradona's caption reads. "In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!"

Decompensation is the failure of an organ, generally tied to the liver or the heart.

The thought of Maradona leaving a match at half is, frankly, laughable. Don't expect him to miss Argentina's match against France in the knockout stage either. He's riding with La Celeste all tournament.