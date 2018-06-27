Argentina World Cup legend Diego Maradona says he's 'fine' after health scare in wild win over Nigeria

All cameras were on the animated Maradona throughout Argentina's World Cup match over Nigeria

Diego Maradona had a crazy day on Tuesday. He watched Argentina -- a team that he once lifted to a World Cup -- advance to the knockout stage against all odds, he saw his contemporary Lionel Messi score a goal, he got caught flipping double birds yelling a curse word on television and dancing with a Nigeria fan before the game, and when it was all said and done, he looked like he suffered a bit of a health scare at the very end.

Telemundo Deportes caught some of the footage of Maradona being escorted to his suite.

Fans were, as you may expect, worried about Maradona, whose health has been a point of concern in the past. However, he issued a statement on his Instagram assuring fans that he is OK.

Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!

A post shared by Diego Maradona Oficial (@maradona) on

Decompensation is the failure of an organ, generally tied to the liver or the heart.

The thought of Maradona leaving a match at half is, frankly, laughable. Don't expect him to miss Argentina's match against France in the knockout stage either. He's riding with La Celeste all tournament. You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

