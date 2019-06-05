Australia at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's seventh appearance at a World Cup
Australia is back at the World Cup for the seventh straight time with the Aussies looking to improve on their quarterfinal performance in the last three editions. Alen Stacic's team enters the tournament as the No. 6 team in the world and with expectations high as ever, hoping to win Group C and make even more noise in the knockout stage.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams (Reign FC), Teagan Micah (UCLA), Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar)
Defenders: Gema Simon (Newcastle Jets), Clare Polkinghorne (Houston Dash), Laura Alleway (Melbourne Victory), Stephanie Catley (Reign FC), Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride), Ellie Carpenter (Portland Thorns), Teigen Allen (Melbourne Victory)
Midfielders: Aivi Luik (Levante), Chloe Logarzo (Washington Spirit), Elise Kellond-Knight (Reign FC), Emily van Egmond (Orlando Pride), Tameka Yallop (Klepp), Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar), Amy Harrison (Washington Spirit),
Forwards: Caitlin Foord (Portland Thorns), Lisa De Vanna (Sydney FC), Emily Gielnik (Melbourne Victory), Hayley Raso (Portland Thorns), Mary Fowler (Bankstown City), Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Seven
Best finish: Quarterfinals (2007, 2011, 2015)
Last World Cup: 2015, quarterfinals
Matches
Sunday, June 9
Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. ET, FS1
Thursday, June 13
Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, Fox
Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
What to know
The Matildas have been a mainstay at the World Cup since 1995 but now are on the radar of other teams with consistent appearances in the knockout stages. The team is talented, experienced and tested, having just put three goals past No. 1 USA in April. The U.S. scored five goals in that game, but it's a performance that serves as a good measuring stick for the team. The player to watch is Sam Kerr, a striker with supreme skill and this team's main star. She's the NWSL's all-time goal scorer and won 2017 AFC Women's Player of the Year.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
