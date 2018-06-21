Australia vs. Denmark final score, recap: Chrisitan Eriksen opener spoiled by another VAR World Cup penalty kick

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Denmark and Australia split points on Thursday in their second game at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, and it's a result that really doesn't do anything for either side. Denmark had a chance to potentially clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a win and a Peru loss, but its first-half goal from Chrisitan Eriksen was canceled out by a VAR-given penalty kick, which Mile Jedinak converted for the Aussies to level the game.

The Danish team looked well on their way to a victory thanks to a hot start, and it was Eriksen's fine strike just seven minutes in that gave them the lead. Check out the pass from Nicolai Jorgensen to set it up:

But then a half an hour later, VAR confirmed a handball in the box and gave a penalty kick to Australia. Jedinak, just like he did against France, put it away to keep the Socceroos' chances of reaching the next round somewhat alive:

Both teams had their chances the rest of the way, each with some really clear ones, but neither could finish. Both teams had double-digit shots, and both put five on frame, but there would be no winner.

With the result, Denmark is up to four points in the group, while Australia has one. Denmark closes against France, while Australia faces Peru on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Both matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

