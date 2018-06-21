Australia vs. Denmark live stream info, channel, updates, time: How to watch World Cup 2018 match on TV and online
Denmark is looking to secure a spot into the next round while the Aussies are search for precious points
Denmark and Australia meet on Thursday for their second match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with all the pressure on the Aussies. Denmark enters the contest with three points after a 1-0 win over Peru, while the Socceroos fell 2-1 to favorite France and must avoid defeat if it has any hope of advancing to the group stage.
The two teams enter the match in good health, but we could certainly see some changes for Australia as it looks to get going in attack. That may mean a chance for Daniel Arzani, the highly-rated 19-year-old attacking midfielder of Melbourne City.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Thursday at 8 a.m. ET
- Where: Samara Arena
- TV: FS1 and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Denmark makes it six points from six with a convincing victory over Australia, with Eriksen scoring twice. Denmark 3, Australia 0.
Denmark vs. Australia score, live updates
