Belgium vs. England final score, recap: Red Devils earn best-ever finish at World Cup

For the second time at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium has defeated England. After beating the Three Lions 1-0 in the group stage, the Red Devils did it again, winning 2-0 on Saturday in the third-place match.

After falling a step short in the semifinals, the teams battled for bronze but it was all Belgium. Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne drove England wild on the counter attack, as Gareth Southgate's team struggled to do much despite having more of the ball and 15 shots, putting five on frame.

And the winning goal would come early. Just four minutes in, Thomas Meunier would score the winner on an assist from Nacer Chadli with a fine finish in front of goal:

England had a great opportunity to even the score in the 70th minute with a chip past Thibaut Courtois, but Belgium's Toby Alderweireld flew into the picture to save the day.

Belgium made it 2-0 on 82 minutes as Hazard got his with this fine finish inside the box:

The victory gives Belgium its best-ever finish at World Cup and builds a bit more momentum moving forward. England, meanwhile, continued to struggle in attack and provide enough clear chances for striker Harry Kane.

With their participation completed, both teams figure to be favorites at Euro 2020 alongside France, who play in the World Cup final on Sunday against Croatia.

