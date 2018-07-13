Belgium vs. England live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

The second-to-last World Cup 2018 match takes place on Saturday as England and Belgium square off in the third-place match in Saint Petersburg. It's a contest between two teams filled with talent and high expectations moving forward, with Euro 2020 two years away. This is an opportunity for both to build momentum coming out of the World Cup.

Belgium isn't dealing with any serious injuries, and the team will be getting Thomas Meunier back from suspension. Meanwhile, Sky Sports reports that England's Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are all doubtful.

We could also see more reserves play in this match with the managers looking to give certain guys some minutes, like Gary Cahill of England.

SportsLine odds

Prediction

England ends the cup with consecutuve losses as the powerfully talented Belgium team beats the Three Lions for the second time this tournament. Belgium 3, England 1.

Belgium vs. England score, live updates