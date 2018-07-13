Belgium vs. England live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
It's the third-place match with two teams aiming to end the cup on a high note
The second-to-last World Cup 2018 match takes place on Saturday as England and Belgium square off in the third-place match in Saint Petersburg. It's a contest between two teams filled with talent and high expectations moving forward, with Euro 2020 two years away. This is an opportunity for both to build momentum coming out of the World Cup.
Belgium isn't dealing with any serious injuries, and the team will be getting Thomas Meunier back from suspension. Meanwhile, Sky Sports reports that England's Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are all doubtful.
We could also see more reserves play in this match with the managers looking to give certain guys some minutes, like Gary Cahill of England.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Saint-Petersburg Stadium
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Who wins England-Belgium? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Prediction
England ends the cup with consecutuve losses as the powerfully talented Belgium team beats the Three Lions for the second time this tournament. Belgium 3, England 1.
Belgium vs. England score, live updates
