Belgium vs. Japan: Nacer Chadli's buzzer-beating goal at 2018 World Cup sets up date with Brazil

Japan did everything that it could to hang with Belgium as a heavy underdog, but ultimately, arguably the best counterattack in the World Cup was able to put away the Samurai Blue. Nacer Chadli scored a goal at the death in the 90+4' to beat Japan and complete a relentless comeback for Belgium.

It all started with a roll from the keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

What followed was a monstrous four-man rush from Belgium up the pitch that ended with the brilliant goal from Chadli. The execution is perfect. From Lukaku leading the defender in, to the cross over to Chadli, you simply can't beat that cohesion and execution. The match ended mere moments later.

This was the culmination of an absolutely insane half that included Japan jumping out to a 2-0 lead after a scoreless first half. Belgium was able to tie it up with a few goals of its own, before it used its immense bench talent to close the deal. Chadli came on in the 65th minute for Belgium, and his fresh legs made all the difference.

Belgium will now have a match against Brazil in the quarterfinal, where a 2-0 deficit might be a bit more devastating. For the time-being, however, Belgium has the win in the most exciting match of the Cup so far.