Belgium vs. Japan World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online
Romelu Lukaku and company are huge favorites to take down the Blue Samurai in the round of 16 on Monday
Another World Cup quarterfinal berth is on the line on Monday when Japan takes on Belgium in the round of 16 at Rostov Arena, with the European side entering as the heavy favorite to win.
Belgium, led by coach Roberto Martinez, won Group G with three victories and nine goals scored, while Japan finished second in Group H with four points, getting through over Senegal due to a rare FIFA Fair Play tiebreaker that benefited the Blue Samurai because they received less yellow cards.
The Red Devils, a dark horse pick to make the final, should be well rested in this one after giving a breather to its biggest stars in the last match against England. Meanwhile, Japan will hope to look sharper than it did in the 2-0 loss to Poland, where the squad appeared fatigued in the latter stages.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch Japan vs. Belgium
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rostov Arena
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Belgium vs. Japan prediction
Belgium scores early and often to cruise into the quarterfinals, as Romelu Lukaku grabs two more goals. Belgium 4, Japan 0.
