Belgium vs. Panama score: Lukaku nets World Cup brace as Red Devils come alive in opener

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

On Monday, Belgium notched three points in its 2018 World Cup opener despite a poor first half against Panama. The Red Devils struggled with Panama's physical play in the first half and couldn't get one past Jaime Penedo, but in the second half the attack came alive, and it wore the Central American side down on the way to a 3-0 victory.

Just two minutes into the second half, Dries Mertens made it 1-0 with this ridiculous volley:

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Then it was Romelu Lukaku time. The big, powerful forward scored twice in seven minutes to put the game away. His first came off a lovely ball from Kevin de Bruyne:

Lukaku's header was nice, but how about that pass by De Bruyne thoughhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMdp9vMmbC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Then just moments later, Lukaku finished with class with a lifted ball over Penedo:

Lukaku again!



The forward gets his second of the game to make it 3-0 for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/zWiyKMma1B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

That result gives the team three points and some momentum, while Panama loses its first ever World Cup match. It was still an admirable showing for the Panamanians, who hung tough in the first half.

Relive Belgium vs. Panama with match commentary



If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.







