Belgium vs. Panama score: Lukaku nets World Cup brace as Red Devils come alive in opener
The Belgian team turned it on in the second half, and now they look like one of the favorites of the Cup
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
On Monday, Belgium notched three points in its 2018 World Cup opener despite a poor first half against Panama. The Red Devils struggled with Panama's physical play in the first half and couldn't get one past Jaime Penedo, but in the second half the attack came alive, and it wore the Central American side down on the way to a 3-0 victory.
Just two minutes into the second half, Dries Mertens made it 1-0 with this ridiculous volley:
Then it was Romelu Lukaku time. The big, powerful forward scored twice in seven minutes to put the game away. His first came off a lovely ball from Kevin de Bruyne:
Then just moments later, Lukaku finished with class with a lifted ball over Penedo:
That result gives the team three points and some momentum, while Panama loses its first ever World Cup match. It was still an admirable showing for the Panamanians, who hung tough in the first half.
Relive Belgium vs. Panama with match commentary
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
England vs. Tunisia preview
England is looking for three points and momentum in its World Cup opener
-
World Cup: Colombia vs. Japan top picks
European soccer expert picks Tuesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish