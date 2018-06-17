Belgium vs. Panama: World Cup live stream info, TV channel, watch Russia 2018 online, updates
The Belgians are one of the darkhorses to win it all in the competition
Group G play at the 2018 World Cup begins on Monday as all four teams are in action. But before England takes on Tunisia, it will be Belgium against tournament newcomers Panama in Sochi.
With how things played out with scheduling, Belgium won't play England until the final group stage game, which means they could have their spot in the round of 16 booked by then. The Red Devils will need three points here in order to have a chance at clinching early, while Panama hopes to surprise in its first World Cup appearance.
Both teams appear to be healthy entering the match with no significant training injuries to report. Michy Batshuayi has looked good since his end-of-club-season injury, scoring in the last friendly against Costa Rica.
How to watch
When: Monday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Olimpiskiy Stadion
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
SportsLine odds
Prediction
Belgium faces no problems whatsoever and cruises to a goal-filled victory against a Panama team that just doesn't have enough talent to contend. Belgium 4, Panama 0.
Team vs. team score, live updates
