Belgium vs. Panama: World Cup live stream info, TV channel, watch Russia 2018 online, updates

Group G play at the 2018 World Cup begins on Monday as all four teams are in action. But before England takes on Tunisia, it will be Belgium against tournament newcomers Panama in Sochi.

With how things played out with scheduling, Belgium won't play England until the final group stage game, which means they could have their spot in the round of 16 booked by then. The Red Devils will need three points here in order to have a chance at clinching early, while Panama hopes to surprise in its first World Cup appearance.

Both teams appear to be healthy entering the match with no significant training injuries to report. Michy Batshuayi has looked good since his end-of-club-season injury, scoring in the last friendly against Costa Rica.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Monday at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Olimpiskiy Stadion

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds

Prediction

Belgium faces no problems whatsoever and cruises to a goal-filled victory against a Panama team that just doesn't have enough talent to contend. Belgium 4, Panama 0.

