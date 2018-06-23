Belgium vs. Tunisia final score, recap: Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard score twice in comfortable win

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Belgium has all but assured itself a spot in the World Cup round of 16 after pounding Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday in its second group stage match. After starting slow in a 3-0 win over Panama, Belgium got off to an incredibly fast start, scoring three times in the first half. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each netted a brace, with Lukaku moving into a tie on the top scorer leaderboard with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils didn't win the possession battle, finishing 50-50, but the team produced 22 shots, 12 on frame, and could have scored six or seven.

The opener came just six minutes in thanks to a foul on Hazard, which resulted in a penalty kick. Hazard took it, and finished with class:

Eden Hazard draws the penalty and calmly puts it away to put Belgium up 1-0 early against Tunisia! pic.twitter.com/1pWjEOFGlU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Then Lukaku made it 2-0 on 16 minutes with a cool finish off a great ball from Hazard:

Romelu Lukaku gets in behind to get his 3rd goal in the first two games of the FIFA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/YXjYnYg1XH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

After Tunisia got one back thanks to the head of Dylan Bronn, Lukaku made it 3-0 with this cheeky finish:

Romelu Lukaku can't be stopped!



He slots home his 2nd of the day, 4th of the tournament just before halftime to give Belgium a 3-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/tQcz2USNc0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

And Hazard got his fourth by leaving the goalkeeper in the dust.

Eden Hazard gets his second thanks to a good ball and clever touch around the goalkeeper! pic.twitter.com/knnWylJa40 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Michy Batshuayi added a fifth goal for Belgium before Tunisia scored a stoppage time goal. The win gives the Red Devils six points in the group, and it's nearly impossible to see how they don't make it to the group stage now. This team has been clicking with eight goals in two games, but they've yet to be tested against a strong squad. They look like a potential contender, but facing England in the final group stage match should tell us if this team is for real or not.

As for Tunisia, it is on the brink of elimination. On Sunday, a draw for England against Panama would knock the African team out of the World Cup.

Relive commentary from Saturday's Belgium vs. Tunisia match

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.