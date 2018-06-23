Belgium vs. Tunisia final score, recap: Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard score twice in comfortable win
A win for England on Sunday means Belgium is into the round of 16 of the World Cup
Belgium has all but assured itself a spot in the World Cup round of 16 after pounding Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday in its second group stage match. After starting slow in a 3-0 win over Panama, Belgium got off to an incredibly fast start, scoring three times in the first half. Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each netted a brace, with Lukaku moving into a tie on the top scorer leaderboard with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Red Devils didn't win the possession battle, finishing 50-50, but the team produced 22 shots, 12 on frame, and could have scored six or seven.
The opener came just six minutes in thanks to a foul on Hazard, which resulted in a penalty kick. Hazard took it, and finished with class:
Then Lukaku made it 2-0 on 16 minutes with a cool finish off a great ball from Hazard:
After Tunisia got one back thanks to the head of Dylan Bronn, Lukaku made it 3-0 with this cheeky finish:
And Hazard got his fourth by leaving the goalkeeper in the dust.
Michy Batshuayi added a fifth goal for Belgium before Tunisia scored a stoppage time goal. The win gives the Red Devils six points in the group, and it's nearly impossible to see how they don't make it to the group stage now. This team has been clicking with eight goals in two games, but they've yet to be tested against a strong squad. They look like a potential contender, but facing England in the final group stage match should tell us if this team is for real or not.
As for Tunisia, it is on the brink of elimination. On Sunday, a draw for England against Panama would knock the African team out of the World Cup.
Relive commentary from Saturday's Belgium vs. Tunisia match
