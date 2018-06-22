Belgium vs. Tunisia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Belgium could have a knockout stage spot locked up by Sunday
Belgium takes on Tunisia at the World Cup on Saturday with three points up for grabs, and the European team is on the verge of the round of 16.
It's a must-win for Tunisia if they want to have a chance of moving on. Belgium won't know if they've locked up a round of 16 spot with a win until Sunday, when England faces Panama. If Belgium and England both win this weekend, they'll be locked into spots in the round of 16.
The squads are healthy entering the encounter and should be able to field their strongest lineups.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
Where: Otkrytiye Arena
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Belgium gets off to a faster start than they did against Panama and has the points locked up by halftime. Belgium 4, Tunisia 0.
Belgium vs. Tunisia score, live updates
