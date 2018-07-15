Best 2018 World Cup goals ranked: Ronaldo magic, Belgium's comeback and Pavard's golazo

It's been a wild and unbelievable 2018 World Cup with tons of goals -- 157 to be exact before the semifinals begin. That's 14 goals shy of tying the all-time record, set in 1998 and repeated in 2014. Whether we get there remains to be seen, but there is no doubt we've seen some class strikes, whether it be from free kicks, crucial moments or stunners from outside the box.

Here are, up until this point, the five best goals from in Russia 2018.

No. 5: Russia's Denis Cheryshev freezes Croatia keeper in quarters

This amazing goal came from Denis Cheryshev's left foot to open the scoring for Russia in the quarterfinal clash, which it ended up losing to Croatia in penalty kicks. Truthfully, Cheryshev had three brilliant goals in this Cup, including two in the group stage, but this one was the tops with a lovely hit freezing Danijel Subasic.

MY GOODNESS, Denis Cheryshev 😱 pic.twitter.com/GC70eDB7cv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

No. 4: France's Benjamin Pavard defies physics vs. Argentina in round of 16

The young talent, who is going to attract some major interest from big clubs after the World Cup, helped France defeat Argentina 4-3 with this outrageous slicing goal. Franco Armani had next to no shot to save this due to his position, and Pavard put it brilliantly to the far post giving us an incredible angle from behind the defender. A sublime strike that put his name on the map.

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

No. 3: Belgium's Dries Mertens smashes volley past Panama in group stage

This was such a fine hit from the Napoli man and from a really difficult angle in a comfortable win over Panama. He couldn't believe it went in, and neither could people watching. It was one of the more surprising goals but also one of the most impressive strikes of the tourney. It's a volley Dries Mertens will probably remember more than any other of his career.

PICK THAT ONE OUT!



Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

No. 2: Ronaldo's free-kick goal in group stage vs. Spain



This was something else. Facing off against its Iberian rival, Portugal managed to come back and earn a point in the first game thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. He had a hat trick in this one, capping it off with this majestic free-kick goal near full time. He put it right around the wall, froze David De Gea, and because of his confidence leading into the tourney, you pretty much expected it to go in. He didn't do a lot the rest of the way, but he certainly put together a magical showing and the only hat trick of the World Cup so far.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

No. 1: Nacer Chadli Belgium's team goal caps off round of 16 comeback vs. Japan

How a shot looks when it goes in isn't the only way to judge the true beauty of a goal. There are plenty of other factors: The build-up, moment, teamwork, execution. Team goals are some of the most rewarding to see because of the connectivity on the pitch and the sheer brilliance displayed by players with one common goal: Winning. Coming back from two goals down to beat Japan was certainly memorable for Belgium, but this winner was just out of this world and the cherry on top. The lethal Belgian counter attack was at its best. Watch Romelu Lukaku on this goal with this perfectly-timed movement dragging defenders, and then just when you think there is no way he gives up the game-winning shot, he dummies over the ball to set up Nacer Chadli for the 94th-minute winner. The best goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and a mind-blowing team effort that allowed this team to continue its run.

We dare you to find a better counterattack!



Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Honorable mention: Germany's Tony Kroos beats Sweden at the death

This goal delayed Germany's disaster campaign, giving the team three points at the death against Sweden and a chance to move on, which it blew against South Korea. It was a glorious free kick from an ambitious angle and a late stunner.

TONI KROOS HAS THE CLUTCH GENE pic.twitter.com/YDO2nNQty7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Other notable goals: Argentina's Lionel Messi against Nigeria; Brazil's Philippe Coutinho against Switzerland; Spain's Nacho against Portugal; Argentina's Angel Di Maria against France; Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma against Iran.