Brazil friendly: Neymar returns from injury ahead of World Cup, and is already back to scoring goals

For the first time since February, Neymar returned to the field in an official match. He came on as a second-half substitute for Brazil in a World Cup tune-up against Croatia in Liverpool on Sunday. After his foot surgery in Brazil and with his status for Russia 2018 up in the air, Neymar left no doubts that he's ready to go. Shortly after coming on, Neymar scored the game's opener with some lovely moves and a rocket shot off the crossbar. Take a look:

Boy, that's Neymar at his best. Faking out defenders and putting the ball where it is supposed to go. He didn't look slow, bothered or anything. And how about the celebration with the Brazil national team's medical staff?

Neymar is back and he looks just fine, which is great news for one of the favorites but bad news for everybody else.