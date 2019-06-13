Brazil vs. Australia: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The pressure is on the Maltidas, who are in desperate need of a win after losing their opening game
Brazil and Australia meet on Thursday in their second World Cup group stage match with the teams sitting on the opposite end of the table. in Group C, Brazil was victorious in its first match, beating Jamaica 3-0 thanks to a hat trick from Cristiane. Australia was the first big dog to be upset, falling to inspired Italy 2-1 on a 95th-minute goal. That result puts the Aussies in a tricky spot where a loss here could pave the way for a group stage exit, which would be hard to comprehend for FIFA's No. 6 ranked team.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Australia
- Date: Thursday, June 13
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade de la Mosson -- Montpellier, France
- TV channel: Fox and NBC Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Australia (+110) | Brazil (+220) | Draw (+275) | O/U: 2.5
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Storylines
Brazil: This team has its top two scorers in history in Marta and Cristiane, but the concern here has to be stopping Sam Kerr in the final third. You can argue she's the best player at this tournament, and her ability to strike from anywhere will have Brazil on its heels. Expect plenty of double teams coming her way.
Australia: They have to get others involved besides Kerr, who scored in the opener. With her likely facing double teams and pressure, she is going to need to touch the ball one or two times and quickly move it, while running into space. Those quick passes will be key to finding her in space.
Brazil vs. Australia prediction
An intense start sees both teams score, but neither team can find the winner in the second half.
Pick: Brazil 1, Australia 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Women's World Cup complete venue guide
A look at where each of the tournament's 52 games will be played
-
Final Women's World Cup roster list
Here's a look at the final rosters that each country will bring to France
-
FIFA Women's World Cup printable bracket
The United States women's national team will look to defend its title in France
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
USA forward Alex Morgan scored more than a hat trick on Tuesday against Thailand
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris