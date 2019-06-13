Brazil vs. Australia: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Brazil and Australia meet on Thursday in their second World Cup group stage match with the teams sitting on the opposite end of the table. in Group C, Brazil was victorious in its first match, beating Jamaica 3-0 thanks to a hat trick from Cristiane. Australia was the first big dog to be upset, falling to inspired Italy 2-1 on a 95th-minute goal. That result puts the Aussies in a tricky spot where a loss here could pave the way for a group stage exit, which would be hard to comprehend for FIFA's No. 6 ranked team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Australia

Date : Thursday, June 13



: Thursday, June 13 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade de la Mosson -- Montpellier, France



: Stade de la Mosson -- Montpellier, France TV channel : Fox and NBC Universo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Australia (+110) | Brazil (+220) | Draw (+275) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Brazil: This team has its top two scorers in history in Marta and Cristiane, but the concern here has to be stopping Sam Kerr in the final third. You can argue she's the best player at this tournament, and her ability to strike from anywhere will have Brazil on its heels. Expect plenty of double teams coming her way.

Australia: They have to get others involved besides Kerr, who scored in the opener. With her likely facing double teams and pressure, she is going to need to touch the ball one or two times and quickly move it, while running into space. Those quick passes will be key to finding her in space.

Brazil vs. Australia prediction

An intense start sees both teams score, but neither team can find the winner in the second half.

Pick: Brazil 1, Australia 1