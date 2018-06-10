Brazil vs. Austria live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 tune-up on TV and online

Brazil plays its final friendly in preparation for the World Cup when it visits Austria on Sunday. It's another opportunity for this team to gel, further implement Neymar since his return from a foot injury and build some more positive vibes ahead of Russia 2018.

Played in Vienna, Austria, Tite's men go up against a talented Austria team that finished four points back of a qualifying spot to make the World Cup. The team was in a tough group with Serbia, Ireland and Wales, gaining 15 points from 10 matches in one of the most competitive groups in UEFA's qualifying competition.

Neymar is expected to see the field and potentially start, and this comes a week after he returned from injury and looked really good doing so.

Keep an eye on the battle between Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and Neymar, who could see plenty of each other if Alaba slides into a more defensive midfielder role. If he does play left back, he may encounter Neymar if the Brazilian switches wings in the match or floats to the other side from time to time.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction. And be sure to return about a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Brazil shows tons of flair and earns a comfortable victory with Neymar scoring again. Brazil 3, Austria 0.