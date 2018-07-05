Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Friday with a two-game slate. And following the quarterfinal match between France and Uruguay, we are in for another big one. It's Belgium against Brazil in one of the most talent-filled games we've seen in Russia.

Brazil, a group winner, is coming off a 2-0 win against Mexico, winning its third straight match by that scoreline, with Neymar leading the way. Belgium, meanwhile, pulled off the comeback of the tournament, rallying from a two-goal second-half deficit against Japan to win 3-2 in the dying seconds of the round of 16 match. Both teams are filled with confidence and it could provide fans with a memorable, attack-filled showing as they battle to reach the last four.

The South American side look healthy in this match and is set to get Marcelo and Douglas Costa back from injury as both returned to training this week. Look for Marcelo to take back the starting left back role over Filipe Luis. Douglas Costa should remain on the bench as a potential second-half option at the wing, possibly for Willian. Brazil's central defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss the match due to a yellow-card suspension. Fernandinho will fill in for his absence. As for Belgium, there are no major injury concerns ahead of this match.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Brazil vs. Belgium

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET



Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kazan Arena



Kazan Arena TV: FS1 and Telemundo



FS1 and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Brazil vs. Belgium prediction

Brazil does a good job containing Belgium's attack, Neymar scores again and the South Americans move on to the semifinals. Brazil 2, Belgium 1.

SportsLine odds

Who wins Belgium-Brazil? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.

Brazil vs. Belgium score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.