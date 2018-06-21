Brazil vs. Costa Rica live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Brazil and Costa Rica are still searching for their first win of the tournament

Brazil and Costa Rica open the Friday slate of World Cup group stage matches as they battle in Group E, with both seeking their first win of the tournament. Brazil is coming off a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the opener, while Costa Rica fell 1-0 to Serbia on a free-kick goal. 

Both teams trail Serbia in the group, with Brazil behind by two points. It feels like a potential must-win for Brazil, and it expects to pick up three points here against a Costa Rica team that didn't create much in attack in the opener.

Costa Rica appear to be in good health entering the game, but for Brazil, all eyes will be on Neymar. The Brazilian superstar was roughed up in the opener, fouled 10 times, and he left training early on Tuesday limping. But, he returned to training on Wednesday and should be good to go. 

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Brazil vs. Costa Rica

  • When: Friday at 8 a.m. ET
  • Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
  • TV: FS1 and Telemundo
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. Costa Rica prediction

Brazil has its scoring boots on from the beginning, earns a comfortable victory over Los Ticos and the teams looks like a real threat to win the cup. Brazil 3, Costa Rica 0.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.

