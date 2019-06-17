Brazil vs. Italy: Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Brazil and Italy meet on Tuesday at the 2019 Women's World Cup in Valenciennes, France, with the South Americans hoping to book their spot in the next round and the European side looking to wrap up the group and build even more momentum entering the round of 16. Brazil will all be assured a spot in the next round with a victory, while a draw should be still be enough.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Italy vs. Brazil

Date : June 18



: June 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade du Hainaut -- Valenciennes, France



: Stade du Hainaut -- Valenciennes, France TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Italy +220 | Brazil +135 | Draw: +215 | O/U: 2.5



Storylines

Brazil: Getting through is pretty simple for Brazil. Win and they are definitely in. A blowout victory would be needed to win the group, but even a draw is likely enough to get them through on goal differential in a third-place spot. Expect Brazil not to hold back though as a defeat to Italy could have them on the outside looking in. The pressure is on to get a result.

Italy: Italy wins Group C with just a draw, while they could probably lose this game and still win the group with neither Brazil or Australia likely to overcome the goal differential. As things stand now, Italy would face either Nigeria, China or Chile in the round of 16. Those are opponents they should beat, and this is a match that should give them the chance to rest players if they want, so don't be surprised to see a weakened lineup.

Brazil vs. Italy prediction

Marta scores twice, including one from a free kick, as Brazil gets into the round of 16.

Pick: Brazil 3, Italy 2