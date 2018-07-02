Brazil vs. Mexico final score, recap: Neymar scores winner, knock El Tri out of World Cup

Brazil is through to the World Cup quarterfinals after seeing off Mexico 2-0 on Monday in the round of 16. Neymar scored the winner and Roberto Firmino put it away near the buzzer, ending a tournament for El Tri that started perfectly and ended horribly.

The talented Brazilians were by far the stronger team in the match, but Mexico had chances to make it more of a game. In the end, Mexico leaves Russia with consecutive scoreless matches. Brazil had 21 shots, 10 on frame, but a fantastic performance from keeper Guillermo Ochoa kept Mexico in it with a chance to get ugly.

Mexico saw plenty of the ball in the box, recording 13 shots, but only one tested Alisson in goal.

With the match going back and forth, the winner came on 51 minutes off a lovely bit of play by Neymar. He got the ball to Willian, and the winger returned the favor in front of goal to open the scoring:

Then with two minutes to go in regulation, Brazil clinched their spot in the quarterfinals. Roberto Firmino finished off a Neymar shot from close, allowing the South Americans to double up their opponent:

And now, Brazil must wait for its next opponent. Belgium and Japan face off later in the day, with the winner facing Brazil on Friday. Brazil finished fourth in the cup in 2014, but crashed out in the quarterfinals in 2006 and 2010.

