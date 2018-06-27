Brazil vs. Serbia final score, recap: Paulinho and Silva score in win, Mexico next for South Americans

Brazil wins Group 3 while Serbia is heading home

Brazil has won Group E at the World Cup after defeating Serbia 2-0 on Wednesday in their final group stage match. Paulinho scored the winner in the first half, and Thiago Silva scored in the second to set up a date with Mexico in the round of 16. Serbia had to draw to have a chance to move on, while a win would have secured a spot in the round of 16

It was another match where Brazil created lots of chances, but they weren't particularly clinical in front of goal. Still, that's two straight matches with two goals and consecutive wins as they enter the knockout stage with lots of positive vibes.

The winning goal from Paulinho came 36 minutes in as the Barcelona midfielder lofted the ball over the goalkeeper with class:

Then Silva headed home from a Neymar corner kick to make it 2-0, ending any chance Serbia had of moving on.

Now, this means Brazil will face Mexico, and they are on the same side of the tournament bracket as Uruguay, Portugal, France and Argentina. Switzerland finished second in the group as a result, and they'll take on Sweden. 

