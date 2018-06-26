Brazil vs. Serbia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Brazil looks to win Group E at the World Cup on Wednesday and book its ticket to the round of 16. Currently in first place with four goals and the goal differential tiebreaker edge, the five-time champs can move on with a win or draw, but there is still a chance that Neymar and company could be headed home early.

Brazil is through with just a draw, while a win sees them win the group. Serbia can advance with a draw if Switzerland loses to Costa Rica, coupled with help in goal differential. Serbia is at zero and the Swiss are at 1. If Serbia and Switzerland win, that would bounce Brazil out of the equation.

Serbia looks healthy while Brazil is dealing with injuries to Danilo and Douglas Costa, who did not travel from the team's base in Sochi to the game in Moscow. Willian is once again expected to start in Costa's place.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Spartak Stadium in Moscow

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. Serbia prediction

Brazil clinches first place in the group as Neymar scores twice. Brazil 3, Serbia 1.

Brazil vs. Serbia score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.