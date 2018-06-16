Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Brazil begins its World Cup journey on Sunday when it faces Switzerland in Group E action. Neymar is back and Tite's team is looking to bring home the country's sixth World Cup, with the team having all the pieces needed to do so.

Grouped with Serbia and Costa Rica, this is an opportunity for either team to jump-start their World Cup, but it would be a massive upset if Switzerland can get three points. They know a thing or twoo about starting off the World Cup well, beating Spain in their opener in 2010 before the Spanish went on to win the World Cup.

Brazil enters the game healthy when it comes to the players it took to Russia, but the team will likely miss defender Dani Alves, who injured his ACL before the tournament. The big injury concern was Neymar though, and he's bounced back by scoring in both of Brazil's last two friendlies.

Switzerland is healthy and ready to go in this one, but the team's lack of ability in the final third means it's going to have to be near perfect to pull this one off.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half-hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Rostov Arena

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Brazil doesn't have trouble scoring, while Switzerland does. Neymar gets his goal, as does Gabriel Jesus, and it's three points to the South Americans. Brazil 2, Switzerland 0.

Brazil vs. Switzerland score, live updates