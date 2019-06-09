Canada vs. Cameroon: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Canada and Cameroon will take the field on Monday in their 2019 Women's World Cup group stage opener in Group E. Joined by the Netherlands and New Zealand, both Canada and Cameroon are planning on getting back to the knockout stage just like four years ago. Canada is the favorite here, but Cameroon proved in 2015 that just because they are inexperienced doesn't mean they can't move on.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Canada vs. Cameroon

Date : Monday, June 10



: Monday, June 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade de la Mosson



: Stade de la Mosson TV channel : FS1 and Universo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Canada -750 | Cameroon +2100| O/U: 3.5

Storylines

Canada: Expectations rose in 2003 with a fourth-place finish, but this team hasn't taken that next step. Group stage defeats in 2007 and 2011, and then only making the quarterfinals at home in 2015, it makes you wonder if that next step will come. Christine Sinclair is 35 years old now, and her best years are behind her. In what could be her international swan song, can this team dig deep and get to the semifinals?

Cameroon: Baby steps for Cameroon would mean a little run in this cup. After qualifying for the 2015 tournament, they surprised many by making it out of the group stage and to the round of 16. That has increased the confidence and expectations to maybe even make a quarterfinal run.

Canada vs. Cameroon prediction

Canada gets going with an early goal, setting the tone as the CONCACAF team gets all three points.

Pick: Canada 2, Cameroon 0