Chile at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

Chile will play in the Women's World Cup for the first time this summer as Jose Letelier's team aims to build off a second-place finish at the Copa America. Getting second clinched a spot at this tournament and now they aim to continue to surprise in a tricky group that includes the United States, Sweden and Thailand. Maria Jose Rojas leads the front line on the right with speed, tenacity and clinical finishing. The former University of Texas in San Antonio star became the first Chilean woman to play in the German top-flight, and she is an experienced player who can get behind the backline. She'll have to produce plenty for this team to sneak into the round of 16.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Natalia Campos (Universidad Católica), Ryann Torrero (no club affiliation)

Defenders: Rocío Soto (Zaragoza), Carla Guerrero (Rayo Vallecano), Valentina Díaz (Colo-Colo), Su Helen Galaz (Zaragoza), Javiera Toro (Santiago Morning), Camila Sáez (Rayo Vallecano)

Midfielders: Francisca Lara (Sevilla), Claudia Soto (Santos), Karen Araya (Sevilla), Yessenia López (Sporting Huelva), Daniela Pardo (Santiago Morning), Ana Gutiérrez (Cáceres), Elisa Durán (Colo-Colo)

Forwards: María José Rojas (Slavia Praha), María José Urrutia (3B da Amazônia), Yanara Aedo (Valencia), Javiera Grez (Curicó Unido), Yessenia Huenteo (Cáceres), Daniela Zamora (Universidad de Chile), Rosario Balmaceda (Colo-Colo)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: One

Best finish: N/A

Last World Cup: Never qualified

Matches

Tuesday, June 11

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1

Sunday, June 16

United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, Fox

Thursday, June 20

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1What to know

What to watch

This team's defense has unity and strength, and it can keep Chile in games. But somebody is going to have to step up in the No. 9 position. Scoring goals has been a problem for this team, and it has just three in four games entering the tournament. They also haven't won any of their last eight games entering the tournament, which has hampered expectations from the outside. Chile has shown the ability to get some big results like beating Argentina 4-0 at the Copa America, but some other baffling results like losing to Catalonia make you wonder just how far can this team truly go without attacking consistency.

How to watch

