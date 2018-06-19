Colombia vs. Japan final score, recap: Yuya Osako scores winner for massive upset of James Rodriguez and 10-man Cafeteros
A 73rd minute goal by Yuya Osako was enough for the Japanese to take down the South American dark horses
The World Cup on Tuesday treated soccer fans to another big upset. Colombia, with star James Rodriguez starting the match on the bench, fell 2-1 to an inspired and ambitious Japan team. Japan took advantage of an early red card to Carlos Sanchez and scored early and late to take the three points as Colombia's creativity in the final half hour was absent for most of the match.
Sanchez's handball just in the third minute gave Japan a penalty kick that Shinji Kagawa put away with calmness. It was the second-quickest red card in World Cup history.
And from that moment on, Colombia's back was against the wall.
"It was a fatal play that made us change everything ... Japan took advantage," Colombia coach Nestor Jose Peckerman said after the match.
But his team battled back. Juan Fernando Quintero produced a moment of brilliance from a set piece late in the first half, going under the wall to make it 1-1.
But Yuya Osako saved the day just 73 minutes in when Japan was awarded a corner kick. Osako did his job, getting to the ball and heading it beautifully off the post and in, leaving Colombia stunned.
It's a huge result for Japan and quite the upset, but a match they deserved to win. It took advantage of its opportunities and the team is now in great shape to make the round of 16. As for Colombia, it faces what's likely a must-win game against Poland on Sunday.
