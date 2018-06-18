Colombia vs. Japan live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
The South American dark horses open up their World Cup play on Tuesday against Japan
Colombia, one of the dark horses at the 2018 World Cup, begins playing on Tuesday in a showdown against Japan. Both teams have talent and the ability to make some noise, but Colombia's superior talent on paper makes the Cafeteros the favorite in this match.
Both squads are fairly healthy entering the game, though Colombia did have to make some last-second changes to its roster. The team lost left back Frank Fabra to an ACL injury, but it should be fine with speedy and technical Johan Mojica likely stepping in. James Rodriguez returned to training two days ago after experiencing muscle fatigue.
For Japan, this is a team that is relying on some veterans in Keisuka Honda and Makoto Hasebe, but the talent up top gives it a chance to get something from this game.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Monday at 8 a.m. ET
Where: Mordovia Arena
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Prediction
Colombia shows off their attacking strength led by James Rodriguez, cruising to a comfortable victory in the opener that also brings them some momentum. Colombia 3, Japan 0.
