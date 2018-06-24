Colombia vs. Poland final score, recap: James Rodriguez and Co. bounce back in statement win
After losing its first match, Colombia stepped up in a huge way and eliminated Poland in the process
Colombia put together an impressive, convincing and dance-provoking 3-0 win over underwhelming Poland to remain alive in Group H play. After Colombia and Poland lost opening matches to Japan and Senegal, respectively, Sunday's match was a must-win -- a draw wouldn't have done much for either side. And while Poland struggled to create in attack, aside from some late chances, Colombia was dominant, cutting through a poor back line time and time again to set a statement.
Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado scored, giving Los Cafeteros an opportunity advance to the knockout stage with a win over Senegal in the final group stage match on Thursday.
Mina's goal came late in the first half off a perfect cross from James Rodriguez. The Barcelona defender leaped over the defender and keeper to head home Colombia's first goal:
Juan Quintero played a lovely through ball to Falcao and he did the rest in the 70th minute. That had to have felt good for the Colombian attacker after he missed the 2014 World Cup due to injury. Check it out:
James dished out the assist of the tournament, playing the ball behind three defenders to set up Cuadrado five minutes later to put the match away:
The win means Colombia is still alive and Poland is eliminated. Colombia could go through with a draw if Japan loses to Poland on Thursday. One more match, still so much to play for. Both matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Relive commentary from Sunday's Poland vs. Colombia match
If the live blog does not load properly, click here.
