Colombia vs. Senegal live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

The South Americans need a result to move on

Colombia's World Cup life is on the line when it takes on Senegal on Thursday to close out Group H. Colombia needs at least a draw and some help from Poland against Japan, but a win will guarantee Los Cafeteros a spot in the round of 16. A draw will be enough for Senegal to go through. 

The teams are looking healthy entering this match, though Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina received some knocks in the last match. Both teams are expected to field their strongest starting lineups with so much on the line.

How to watch

When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Samara Arena
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Prediction

Colombia wins to move on to the next round, as Senegal also sneaks throuigh with Poland beating Japan. Colombia 2, Senegal 0.

Colombia vs. Senegal score, live updates

