Colombia vs. Senegal World Cup score, recap: James Rodriguez injured but Cafeteros win Group H

Colombia is through to the World Cup round of 16 while Senegal has been eliminated because of a harsh yellow card tiebreaker. The South Americans, behind a goal from Yerry Mina, defeated Senegal 1-0 to claim the top spot in Group H with six points, and Japan goes through as runner-up over Senegal for having less yellow cards. Japan and Senegal finished tied on nearly every tiebreaker, so things had to be decided based on FIFA Fair Play points. Neither team had red cards, while Japan had four yellow cards as opposed to Senegal's six, meaning the Samurai Blue edges out the Lions of Teranga.

Here's the goal that kept Colombia alive and eliminated Senegal:

Come for the Yerry Mina goal, stay for the 🔥 celebration! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zTgeAbBagD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

It was a fine defensive performance from Colombia, which was quick to get rid of the ball at the back, but it wasn't all positive. James Rodriguez, arguably the star of the team and winner of the best young player award of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was taken off in the first half with a suspected injury, so we'll have to see how he progresses before playing Belgium or England in the next round.

It's a tough blow for Senegal, who started the tournament well with a win against Poland. Just one goal for Senegal would have done it, or had Poland beaten Japan 2-0, the African nation would have gone through.

In the end, it's Colombia and Japan to the knockout stage in an open tournament full of surprises.

