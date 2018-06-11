Colombia World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Colombia enters the 2018 World Cup with tons of talent and tons of confidence, looking to build off what it accomplished in 2014. With James Rodriguez leading the way and a young, strong central defense, Jose Pekerman's team is one of the dark horses in the cup that could make a really deep run.

Colombia is coming off its best World Cup in 2014 and hopes for more this time around. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Six

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2014

Last World Cup: 2014

Group H





GP W D L GD PTS Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 19 - vs. Japan at 11 a.m. ET on Fox

June 24 - vs. Poland at 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 28 - vs. Senegal at 10 a.m. ET on Fox

Roster

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Iván Arboleda (Banfield), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Cristián Zapata (AC Milan), Santiago Arias (PSV), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Johan Mojica (Girona)

Midfielders: Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado(Juventus), Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Carlos Bacca (Villareal), Luís Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion)

Best Player

James Rodriguez. The Bayern star burst onto the scene at the 2014 World Cup and is now known as one of the better attacking midfielders in Europe. He's great at free kicks, has a nice shot and fine vision to set up his teammates. He's the heart of this team's attack, and the team will only go as far as he can take them.

Player to watch

Wilmar Barrios. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has really shined since his big move to Boca Juniors in 2016, becoming the heart and soul of the Argentine club's midfield. He isn't the biggest or strongest player, but he times his tackles well, in elegant on the ball and can really help stop counter attacks. His performances have even caught the eye of Tottenham, according to The Sun. A big tournament could see him earn a big-money move after the cup.

Outlook

Colombia should be the class of its group, and this team is built well to make a run. Pekerman is one of the better coaches at the cup, and he'll have his team ready. Expect this team to make it out of the group stage, and then from there anything can happen. This is likely Radamel Falcao's last World Cup, and he'll want to make the best of it.