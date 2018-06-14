Costa Rica at the 2018 World Cup: Scores, schedule, complete squad, TV and live stream, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

The most surprising team at the 2014 World Cup, Costa Rica, is hoping for another quarterfinal run this summer in Russia. Led by manager Oscar Ramirez, Los Ticos are never short of confidence and hope to do even better this summer in what may be the last World Cup for guys like Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 5

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2014

Last World Cup: 2014

Matches

June 17 - Costa Rica vs. Serbia on 8 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 22 - vs. Brazil at 8 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

June 27 - vs. Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Roster

After making it to the quarterfinals in 2014, Los Ticos hope to repeat their showing. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (LDA), Leonel Moreira (Herediano).

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic), Ian Smith (Norrkoping), Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Acosta (Aguilas Dorados).

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (NYCFC), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Christian Bolanos (Saprissa)

Forwards: Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis), Marco Urena (LAFC).

Best Player

Navas, the man in net for Real Madrid. The 31-year-old is one of the to goalkeepers in the world with his cat-like reactions. He can be the difference maker for this team and will likely have to step up more than usual due to a suspect defense.

Player to watch

Joel Campbell. It's hard to imagine that he is just 25 years of age, as it feels like we've been hearing about him as the next big Central American star ever since he joined Arsenal in 2011. He's gone on loan six times since and didn't play much at Real Betis last season. He'll be fresh, but how will his form be?

Outlook

Costa Rica has to like its chances to finish second in this group, and it's main rival for that spot will likely be Switzerland. Los Ticos are talented but aging, with Ruiz at 32 and Christian Bolaños having just turned 34. This may be their last real big shot in a while to make another run, but they have enough to get to the quarterfinals after impressing in CONCACAF qualifying.