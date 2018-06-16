Costa Rica vs. Serbia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Costa Rica and Serbia meet on Sunday in the FIFA World Cup looking to take advantage of the opportunity in Group E before having to face Brazil and Switzerland. Both teams are talented and potential underdogs that could make a run, with Costa Rica knowing all about it after its fine journey to the quarterfinals a year ago.

The opener is always important, but knowing they are likely facing defeat against mighty Brazil in the group stage means this game is even more important. A draw doesn't do a whole lot for either, while three points would be golden.

Costa Rica enters the game healthy but did have an injury scare to star goalkeeper Keylor Navas in their friendly against Belgium this week. He took a rocket shot from Romelu Lukaku right to the face and was down for a minute, but he'll be ready to go.

Serbia also enters the match in a good moment and is healthy entering this contest. The European team has a little momentum after crushing Bolivia 5-1 in their last friendly.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

SportsLine odds

Prediction

Serbia is picking up some momentum as a potential underdog to make some noise, and young star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is looked at as a potential superstar. Costa Rica has struggled at the back lately, but Keylor Navas keeps them in it as they split the point. Serbia 1, Costa Rica 1.

