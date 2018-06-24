Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup: Ronaldo continues his dominance for Portugal

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Make that Cristiano Ronaldo 4, Lionel Messi zip. That's the World Cup goal tally for both soccer superstars after Ronaldo scored another goal in Portugal's win over Morocco on Wednesday and Argentina was stunned by Croatia on Thursday. Ronaldo's four goals in this World Cup top his previous three appearances, in which he scored three goals total.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi took the edge in both performance and team success. Messi's four goals topped Ronaldo's one as Argentina finished runner-up for the Cup, ultimately falling to Germany in the final. Messi also won best player for the 2014 Cup, but it's a new cup, and a new year for Ronaldo and Portugal.

Coming into this World Cup in Russia, Messi had 15 caps, five goals and three assists for Argentina. Ronaldo, meanwhile, had 13 caps, three goals and two assists for Portugal, with his best finish coming in 2006 when Portugal finished in fourth.

Ronaldo put together an all-time performance last Friday against rival Spain with his three goals in 3-3 draw, becoming the oldest player in World Cup history to notch a hat trick. Messi, meanwhile, could not find the back of the net in Argentina's first game against Iceland in a disappointing 1-1 draw. In Ronaldo's second match on Wednesday, and threatened a few more times, but his lone goal was ultimately enough to give Portugal a 1-0 win. Messi's Argentina squad has only one goal in two matches, and it came from Sergio Aguero.

With all of that in mind, we're going to make it easier to track the performances of these two giants of the sport. This page will be updating with each Messi and Ronaldo match, where you'll be able to draw your own conclusions about how these two are playing. Messi may have the edge historically, but Ronaldo still has time to catch up as both players go for their first World Cup Trophy.

Player Goals scored during 2018 World Cup Career World Cup goals Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

4 7 Lionel Messi, Argentina

0 5

Messi's World Cup schedule:

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1 (Aguero goal; Messi missed PK)

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Ronaldo's World Cup schedule:

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3 (Ronaldo hat trick)

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0 (Ronaldo goal)

Monday, June 25: vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)