Croatia reaches 2018 World Cup final and Twitter is letting England know it's not coming home

This World Cup has been brimming with hope for and England team that seemed to have precious little of it coming in, but in the 109th minute against Croatia in a semifinal match, that hope appears to have been snuffed out. If you listen carefully, you can still hear the "it's coming home" battle cry echoing throughout England's streets.

The game-winning goal came from Mario Mandzukic, a Juventus player that just became a Croatian legend.

MANDZUKIC GIVES CROATIA THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/mz8WLlqiQm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2018

Twitter, which has mostly been #TeamComingHome since the group stages, abruptly turned on the Three Lions as only Twitter can, as dormant England haters rose from their summer-long slumber.

when you think its coming home but then pic.twitter.com/9crXESKP9L — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 11, 2018

A closer look at John Stones on that Mandzukic goal. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aQLL9WLXyE — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) July 11, 2018

Beatles better https://t.co/UCAZ4nyUef — Jorge Fabregaslight Anthem (@CTowersCBS) July 11, 2018

oh no pic.twitter.com/4nArIBfE6O — SB Nation Soccer (@SBNationSoccer) July 11, 2018

💁‍♀️ in international soccer, instead of saying “England has a chance,” we say “England had a chance” — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) July 11, 2018

2-1 Croatia. Nothing can outrun the horrors of Mick Jagger's support. — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) July 11, 2018

Looking for a 'It's coming home' translation in Croatian like pic.twitter.com/wEHOVs1JSV — BWRAO (@JuventusNation) July 11, 2018

It's all too much for some England fans 😢 pic.twitter.com/ur9cSwaTmi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2018

Regardless of the result, it's been a magical Cup for England. A team with incredibly low expectations, Harry Kane led the squad to its best result since 1990, when it came in fourth place in Italy. However, for fans that hate "It's Coming Home" -- and there are definitely a lot of them -- none of that matters. England is coming home.