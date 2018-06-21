Croatia stuns Argentina in massive World Cup upset and Twitter can only imagine how Lionel Messi feels
Argentina could be up for a massive disappointment in Messi's potential last World Cup
Croatia booked a ticket to the next round of the FIFA World Cup after a 3-0 win over Argentina, but fans are more interested in what that means for La Albiceleste. Argentina is now third in the Group D standings with the same points as Iceland, which is making its World Cup debut, after tying Iceland in the first match. To make matters worse, a win over Nigeria would leave Iceland three points ahead and with at least a four-goal advantage in the goal differential column.
Argentina needs some help at this point to make it out of the group stage. A goal differential of minus-3 is all but a death knell. But no matter what happens with Iceland and Nigeria in the next match, Argentina might not even be able to compete with Nigeria in the third match of the group stage round.
Fans lamented what the loss means for Lionel Messi, while celebrating what the win meant for Croatian soccer.
It only got worse when Croatia put another garbage-time goal past Caballero to put Argentina down 3-0.
It was at this point people realized: Maybe Argentina is simply bad.
For all intents and purposes, Argentina's hopes may rest with Nigeria on Tuesday. It's an uphill road now, but Argentina has made its bed. Now it has to lie in it.
