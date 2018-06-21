Croatia stuns Argentina in massive World Cup upset and Twitter can only imagine how Lionel Messi feels

Croatia booked a ticket to the next round of the FIFA World Cup after a 3-0 win over Argentina, but fans are more interested in what that means for La Albiceleste. Argentina is now third in the Group D standings with the same points as Iceland, which is making its World Cup debut, after tying Iceland in the first match. To make matters worse, a win over Nigeria would leave Iceland three points ahead and with at least a four-goal advantage in the goal differential column.

Luka Modric called game. pic.twitter.com/d5mD32eA1d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

Argentina needs some help at this point to make it out of the group stage. A goal differential of minus-3 is all but a death knell. But no matter what happens with Iceland and Nigeria in the next match, Argentina might not even be able to compete with Nigeria in the third match of the group stage round.

Fans lamented what the loss means for Lionel Messi, while celebrating what the win meant for Croatian soccer.

Argentina 0 Croatia 2. pic.twitter.com/aFsnYaaE45 — Alf Garnett (@MrAlfredGarnett) June 21, 2018

Oh my Modric. Bye bye Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VhaqW0VzvU — Cweb (@Wallballin) June 21, 2018

Croatia look absolutely class compared to Argentina. Messi and co on the brink of a World Cup group stage exit here now, relying on other teams at this stage is awful from them. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) June 21, 2018

Argentina 0-2 Croatia. "My name is Luka, I play in the second round." Modric scores a stunner to all but send Croatia into the knockout stage #worldcup #rtesoccer #ARG #CRO pic.twitter.com/us5EC1s3oz — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 21, 2018

Croatia. Somewhere right now LeBron is watching Messi and saying "yep, been there." — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 21, 2018

Looks like Degsy and Croatia are going through to the last 16 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTuQz8YBE5 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 21, 2018

All over for Argentina pic.twitter.com/43G1aIvsW0 — Toby & Pip (@TobyAndPip) June 21, 2018

CROTIA IS UP TWO AGAINST ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/lRcndA9Pmf — Villianous RT (@robattitudev3) June 21, 2018

Brilliant from Modric but in all the years of watching Argentina I can’t remember them ever having such a poor side. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 21, 2018

It only got worse when Croatia put another garbage-time goal past Caballero to put Argentina down 3-0.

Rakitic adds insult to injury with an easy tap in to make it 3-0 for Croatia! pic.twitter.com/aOQgNTiUG6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2018

It was at this point people realized: Maybe Argentina is simply bad.

Sampaoli and Caballero might want to avoid visiting Argentina for a couple of months. — SportsTalkFeed (@SportsTalkFeed) June 21, 2018

Croatia trounced Argentina 3-0. Messi and his teammates are on the edge of elimination pic.twitter.com/cplvwKwloK — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) June 21, 2018

Citizens from Argentina flew to Russia to watch this match. Think about that. — Zweniel🍟@McDonalds (@ZwebackHD) June 21, 2018

1 - This was Argentina’s heaviest defeat in the first round group stages of a World Cup tournament since losing 1-6 to Czechoslovakia in 1958. Crushed. #ARG #CRO #ARGCRO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

HOW MANY GOALS ARGENTINA LOSE BY? pic.twitter.com/uoq8nRQlNt — Avalanche (@AvalancheTwitch) June 21, 2018

The worst Argentina performance in a World Cup ever? #bbcworldcup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/F5IqwDZRXM — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2018

For all intents and purposes, Argentina's hopes may rest with Nigeria on Tuesday. It's an uphill road now, but Argentina has made its bed. Now it has to lie in it.