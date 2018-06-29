Croatia vs. Denmark World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

Croatia and Denmark didn't enter the World Cup with a lot of buzz, but their midfields have guided them to fine results and a spot in the round of 16. But only one will continue on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Spain-Russia when they meet on Sunday. Croatia won Group D with three wins, taking care of Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland, while Denmark was second in Group C, beating Peru, drawing Australia and drawing France.

No serious injury concerns for either ahead of kickoff, but Croatia should be well rested after giving some minutes to reserves against Iceland.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Croatia vs. Denmark

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET



Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium



Nizhny Novgorod Stadium TV: Fox and Telemundo



SportsLine odds

Croatia vs. Denmark prediction

Croatia continues its dominant play at the World Cup, moving on to the quarterfinals with a convincing result. Croatia 3, Denmark 1.

Croatia vs. Denmark score, live updates

