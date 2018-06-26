Croatia vs. Iceland final score, recap: Luka Modric and Co. remain perfect to send underdogs home

Croatia kept its perfect record at the 2018 FIFA World Cup while sending Iceland home on Tuesday. Luka Modric and company secured a 2-1 win over the first-time participants. A late goal from Ivan Peresic ended any hope that Iceland had of making the next round. Croatia enters the round of 16 with tons of confidence as the winner of Group D over pre-tourney favorites Argentina.

After a scoreless first half that saw Iceland create a ton of chances against a team resting some of its stars, Milan Badelj of Croatia that opened the scoring in the 53rd minute:

Croatia take the lead against Iceland! pic.twitter.com/oL5yK4ie8g — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

But Iceland got one back on a penalty kick in the 76th minute, as Croatia conceded for the first time in Russia 2018. It was Gylfi Sigurdsson, who missed a PK in the last game, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot:

Sigurdsson finishes the penalty to pull Iceland level with Croatia! pic.twitter.com/qcRvYqfcew — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

Then Perisic, in the 90th minute, went upper corner for the win:

Perisic scores to put Croatia up 2-1! pic.twitter.com/VGklkN0fYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

It was always going to be tough for Iceland, not having much in attack, and the fist-timers go home after scoring just twice in the World Cup. As for Croatia, it has a round of 16 date against Denmark on Sunday.

You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Relive commentary from Tuesday's Croatia vs. Iceland match

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.



