Croatia vs. Iceland final score, recap: Luka Modric and Co. remain perfect to send underdogs home
Croatia is through to the knockout stage as group winners, while Iceland's first World Cup appearance is over
Croatia kept its perfect record at the 2018 FIFA World Cup while sending Iceland home on Tuesday. Luka Modric and company secured a 2-1 win over the first-time participants. A late goal from Ivan Peresic ended any hope that Iceland had of making the next round. Croatia enters the round of 16 with tons of confidence as the winner of Group D over pre-tourney favorites Argentina.
After a scoreless first half that saw Iceland create a ton of chances against a team resting some of its stars, Milan Badelj of Croatia that opened the scoring in the 53rd minute:
But Iceland got one back on a penalty kick in the 76th minute, as Croatia conceded for the first time in Russia 2018. It was Gylfi Sigurdsson, who missed a PK in the last game, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot:
Then Perisic, in the 90th minute, went upper corner for the win:
It was always going to be tough for Iceland, not having much in attack, and the fist-timers go home after scoring just twice in the World Cup. As for Croatia, it has a round of 16 date against Denmark on Sunday.
You can stream all the decisive World Cup matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Relive commentary from Tuesday's Croatia vs. Iceland match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Denmark
This is the fifth World Cup appearance for the Danish national team
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: What to know about France
This is the 15th World Cup appearance for the French national team
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Argentina through to knockout stage
Argentina moves on to the round of 16 after beating Nigeria with an 87th-minute goal
-
World Cup: What to know about Nigeria
This is the sixth World Cup appearance for Nigeria