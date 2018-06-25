Croatia vs. Iceland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Croatia is through, while Iceland hopes to joins them

Croatia has already clinched a spot in the World Cup round of 16, but it is hoping to wrap up Group D on Tuesday while Iceland wants to sneak through into the next round in second place. The two meet in Rostov with so much on the line, especially for the underdogs.

We may see Croatia rest some of its stars with the group nearly wrapped up, while Iceland will likely go with an attacking formation to try and get the win, which it needs to have a chance to move on. Croatia can win the group with a draw, while Iceland needs a win and help from the Argentina-Nigeria game.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Croatia vs. Iceland

  • When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don
  • TV: FS1 and NBC Universo 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds

Croatia vs. Iceland Prediction

Croatia dominates the middle and gets another victory to enter the next round with a perfect record. Croatia 1, Iceland 0.

Croatia vs. Iceland score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.

