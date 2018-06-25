Croatia vs. Iceland live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Croatia is through, while Iceland hopes to joins them
Croatia has already clinched a spot in the World Cup round of 16, but it is hoping to wrap up Group D on Tuesday while Iceland wants to sneak through into the next round in second place. The two meet in Rostov with so much on the line, especially for the underdogs.
We may see Croatia rest some of its stars with the group nearly wrapped up, while Iceland will likely go with an attacking formation to try and get the win, which it needs to have a chance to move on. Croatia can win the group with a draw, while Iceland needs a win and help from the Argentina-Nigeria game.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch Croatia vs. Iceland
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don
- TV: FS1 and NBC Universo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Who wins Iceland-Croatia? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Croatia vs. Iceland Prediction
Croatia dominates the middle and gets another victory to enter the next round with a perfect record. Croatia 1, Iceland 0.
Croatia vs. Iceland score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
