Croatia vs. Nigeria final score: Own goal, penalty kick lifts Europeans into first in Group D

It was a poor showing from Nigeria, who did next to nothing

Croatia has control of Group D at the 2018 World Cup after beating Nigeria 2-0 on Saturday. With Argentina's surprising draw against Iceland earlier in the day, Croatia has three points and a two-point advantage in the group.   

It wasn't a challenging match for the victors as Nigeria struggled to put much of anything together. They were sloppy, couldn't hold on to the ball and lacked creativity in the final, but Croatia was far from convincing as well. They scored on an own goal and a penalty kick to win. 

Oghenekaro Etebo knocked the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal:  



Then a penalty kick was awarded to Croatia for a challenge in the box, and Luka Modric made no mistake, finishing with accuracy: 


It's a great start to the tournament for Croatia, and now Nigeria is in a tough spot, needing something against Iceland next week if it wants to have a chance to advance. 

