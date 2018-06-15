Croatia vs. Nigeria live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Croatia and Nigeria, two teams with loads of talent and a chance to make a run at the 2018 World Cup, play their opening game against each other on Saturday in Group D.

Both teams enter the match healthy and ready to go, both are confident about getting three points and they are also looked at as popular picks for under-the-radar teams to make a run in this competition.

Croatia is really talented in the middle of the field, but can its defense deal with the speed and technical ability of the African nation? Lots of exciting individual matchups in this one, and we'll see who can control the midfield: John Obi Mikel of Nigeria or Luka Modric of Croatia?

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

Prediction

Croatia gets the matter of Nigeria due to its superior midfield, controlling the match and earning the three points after scoring two goals in the first half. Croatia 2, Nigeria 0.

