Croatia vs. Russia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
A spot in the semifinals is on the line
The final World Cup quarterfinal match arrives on Saturday as Croatia takes on Russia, with only one getting the chance to continue its dream towards the final. The hosts are riding high after upsetting Spain in the round of 16 in penalty kicks, while Croatia needed penalties to get past Denmark.
Croatia and Russia have no major injury concerns entering this one, with the hosts boosted by the return of midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who is fit for this match but will likely start on the bench in favor of Denis Cheryshev.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Olimpiyskiy Stadion
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Croatia ends the dream of the host nation, moving on to the semifinals thanks to a late goal from Ivan Perisic. Croatia 2, Russia 1.
Croatia vs. Russia score, live updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
