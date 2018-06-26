Denmark at the 2018 World Cup: Scores, schedule, complete squad, TV and live stream, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Back in the World Cup after missing out on the 2014 tournament, Denmark quickly made their mark with a win over Peru in their first match of the group stage. After drawing in their final two matches of group play, Denmark now has a chance to match their best finish ever at the World Cup if it can get by Croatia in the Round of 16.

Here's what you need to know about Denmark at the World Cup

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 5

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1998.

Last World Cup: 2010

Matches

Saturday, June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21: Denmark 1, Australia 1

Tuesday, June 26: Denmark 0, France 0

Sunday, July 1: vs. Croatia in Round of 16, 2 p.m. ET

Roster

Denmark's quality in attack could get the team into the knockout stage. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich)

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna)

Strikers: Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)

Best Player

Midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham star is a brilliant midfielder who can score his share of goals but also set up his teammates. He's a world-class talent that can carry the Danes to the group stage.

Player to watch

Pione Sisto. The 23-year-old Uganda-born winger is a fine talent. The Celta Vigo man is small and quick, and he's great with the ball at his feet. He can create chances for himself but he is also smart enough to know when to set up a teammate. He could be one of the breakout stars this summer.

Outlook

Denmark has to feel good about getting out of the group stage. The team is better than Australia, but it will likely come down to getting past Peru. There are concerns with the defense, but Kasper Schmeichel is a good enough goalkeeper to help his team overcome defensive woes. This is a borderline round of 16 team in the end that should probably get there.

