Denmark vs. Peru final score: Poulsen grabs winner, leaves Peruvians frustrated with missed chances

It was a game Peru deserved something from, but Denmark had other plans

Peru played its first game at a World Cup on Saturday since 1982, and it's hard to envision it being any more frustrating than Saturday turned out to be. In Group D, the South Americans fell 1-0 to Denmark in excruciating fashion: missing a penalty kick, failing to score on 17 shots and missing numerous chances close to the goal.

It was this effort just before the hour mark from Yussuf Poulsen that gave Denmark the win:

Christian Cueva skied a first-half penalty kick, but it looked like the equalizer was there on 79 minutes with Paolo Guerrero's backheel that went just wide. Take a look:

And it's a painful result for Peru, forcing them to get something from their next match against France on Thursday. Meanwhile, Denmark is sitting pretty with three points and on the verge of making the next round. They play Australia on Thursday.

The Danes weren't sharp, especially in the back. But thanks to keeper Kasper Schmeichel's numerous saves, they earned the three points. There's plenty to work on, but it's as good of a start as they could have hoped when it comes to the result. 

Relive Peru vs. Denmark

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.



For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES