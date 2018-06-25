Egypt scores, results: World Cup ends with two Mohamed Salah goals and zero points

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Despite plenty of excitement around the Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs coming into the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Egypt will be making an early exit without picking up a point in group play. Egypt lost all three of its matches, first 1-0 to Uruguay and then 3-1 to Russia.

Egypt's final match was essentially a friendly against Saudi Arabia, and although it set one record with keeper Essam El-Hadary becoming the oldest World Cup player at 45, it ended in disappointment with a 2-1 loss after taking an early lead.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Three

Best finish: First round and 13th place in 1934

Last World Cup: 1990

Matches

Friday, June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19: Russia 3, Egypt 1

Monday, June 25: Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1

Roster

Egypt hopes to make a splash at the World Cup with Mohamed Salah (10) leading the show. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fath) Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (West Brom), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Karim Hafez (RC Lens), Omar Gaber (LAFC), Amro Tarek (Orlando City).

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Mahmoud Abdel Aziz (Zamalek), Shikabala (Al Raed), Abdallah Said (KuPS), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Kahraba (Ittihad).

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry) Ahmed Mahgoub (SC Braga).

Best Player

Mohamed Salah, the Premier League's top player this season. The former Roma star when from a pretty well-known player to a household name with his amazing performances for Liverpool this season, scoring over 40 goals and guiding the team to the Champions League final. He's far and away the team's best player and will be one of the most talked about stars entering the tournament. He's become a prolific goalscorer and potential Ballon d'Or contender who could be alongside Cristiano Ronalo and Lionel Messi at the next gala.

Player to watch

Omar Gaber. The 26-year-old right back and midfielder is currently on loan at MLS side Los Angeles FC from Swiss giants Basel. He's been capped over 20 times for Egypt and is a player of quality. He's got speed to get down the flank and could be a big piece of what Egypt tries to do on the counter-attack.

