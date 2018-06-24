Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Egypt and Mohamed Salah take on Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in the final group stage match for each. As for what's on the line -- pride. Both teams have been eliminated from the tournament and will be heading home soon after this match. Here's an opportunity to get some points before departing.

Here's how the standings shake out before Monday's match:

Both teams appear to be relatively healthy entering the final 90 minutes of action they'll see in Russia.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction, and be sure to return for our match commentary 30 minutes before kickoff.

How to watch

When: Monday at 10 a.m. ET



Monday at 10 a.m. ET TV: FS1 and NBC Universo



FS1 and NBC Universo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

Prediction

Mohamed Salah scores his second World Cup goal and Egypt earns the victory. Egypt 2, Saudi Arabia 0.

Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia score, live updates

